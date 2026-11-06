Penn State's 43 Free Throws Rewrote the Record Books, But That Second Half Had Me Sweating!

Ncaab on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

A 97-93 final score usually means you clinched a solid win, right? Well, for the Nittany Lions men’s basketball squad, their triumph over Chattanooga to move to 2-0 on the year was a wild ride, a record-breaker, and, honestly, almost a disaster. The Mocs absolutely *dominated* the second half, but the real story was how Penn State basically lived at the free-throw line, shattering a program record when it mattered most.

They Just Kept Hitting Them, Until the Record Fell!

Let’s talk about that free-throw line. It was like Penn State had a permanent residence there. They broke the program record for free throws made, with Roko Prkacin sinking the 43rd one with only 0.3 seconds left on the clock. Forty-three free throws! That’s insane. Prkacin, after dropping a ton of points in his Big Ten debut, had another super efficient night, putting up 14 points and missing only one of his six field goal attempts. But the leading scorer? That was a bit of a curveball. Josh Reed exploded for 25 points, and get this, 15 of those came from the charity stripe because he just kept drawing fouls. Ivan Juric, another Croatian star, was right there with him, scoring 15 points and hitting 10 free throws himself. French freshman Francois Wibaut rounded out the top scorers with 14 points. It was a first half clinic, Penn State outscored Chattanooga a whopping 54-31, and it felt like they were cruising.

What Happened in the Second Half? I Don’t Even Know!

Okay, so the first half was great, a record was set, everyone was feeling good. Then the second half happened, and I’m not gonna lie, it was a total gut punch. The Mocs decided to wake up, and they didn’t just wake up, they started throwing haymakers. Chattanooga outscored the Nittany Lions 62-43 in the second half, and it was *not* pretty. Koby McDowell-White from Chattanooga went absolutely bananas, dropping 10 three-pointers and finishing with 28 points. Matt Hampton chipped in 25, and Lenny Anigbata had 19. They just kept coming, and it was a real nail-biter right down to the wire. How do you go from such dominance to almost letting the game slip away? We need to figure that out, pronto.

Next up, the Nittany Lions are facing their in-state rival Pittsburgh this Sunday, November 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s a special game at The Palestra in Philadelphia, celebrating the iconic venue’s 100th anniversary. If they want to keep that 2-0 start going against a rival, they absolutely *cannot* afford another second-half performance like that. Let’s clean it up, Nittany Lions, and show Pitt what we’re really made of!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.