Carson Wentz Is Starting For The Vikings, And Buffalo Fans Should Be Ready For It

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Carson Wentz is officially under center for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, not Kyler Murray. That’s right, the Vikings confirmed their starting quarterback for Week 9, and it’s a move that drops a major hint about the battle ahead for the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo’s Defense Gets Its Nickel Corner Back

The Bills are coming off a win against the Baltimore Ravens, and that extra day of rest before Week 9 might be exactly what they needed. Why? Because the injury report dropped, and some key names are looking good.

First up, Dee Alford is BACK! Buffalo’s nickel corner has been out for two weeks, plus the bye, and man, it’s been a puzzle watching defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard try to sort that spot out. Alford’s return means less Rubik’s Cube action for Leonhard and a more settled secondary. Also looking good, Tyrell Shavers has gone from limited practice to full. The Bills have until November 19 to get him on the active roster, and seeing him full go is a huge step.

It’s not just the full participants bringing good vibes. Spencer Brown and DJ Moore were both in limited practice today, and that’s a seriously good sign. Brown didn’t practice at all last week and missed Sunday’s game, so seeing him out there after the extra rest is big. Moore, who was limited all last week and took some brutal hits that landed him on his nursing shoulder, playing Sunday and not being sidelined today is encouraging.

Yeah, there are still a few guys who didn’t practice: OL Alec Anderson, T Dion Dawkins, DL Greg Gaines, WR Joshua Palmer, and RB Ty Johnson. Johnson’s got an illness, so he’s expected back tomorrow. Anderson and Dawkins are new to the list, but the word is they could be working by week’s end, maybe even tomorrow. Still, the good news outweighs the bad here, especially compared to the last couple of weeks.

Kyler Murray’s Hamstring Forces Wentz Into The Spotlight

Across the field, the Minnesota Vikings are making some major adjustments. Head coach Kevin O’Connell wasted no time telling everyone that Carson Wentz is going to be the guy leading them on Monday night. This is all because Kyler Murray is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Murray picked up a Grade 1 Sprain late in the Vikings’ 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Even with a day-to-day prognosis, O’Connell made the call to rule him out a full three days early. That’s a strong statement about Murray’s status and the confidence in Wentz stepping in for this prime time matchup. For Buffalo, facing Wentz instead of Murray could change the entire game plan.

Monday night against the Vikings is shaping up to be a completely different animal than we might have expected. With key defensive pieces returning for Buffalo and a surprise quarterback change for Minnesota, the stakes are sky-high. Get ready for an intense Week 9 battle.

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.