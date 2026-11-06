Myles Garrett Is Back After Seven Missed Games, And The Rams Could Unleash Their Star Duo Sunday

After seven long weeks, Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett finally made his way back to practice this week, participating in Thursday’s session as a limited player. This is huge news for the Rams defense, marking Garrett’s first time on the field since Week 1. He’s been sidelined since mid-September after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, a procedure that came with a six-week prognosis and led to him missing seven total games.

Garrett’s Long Road Back

Garrett has been a ghost since Week 1, only logging 40 snaps in that season opener before getting shelved. That mid-September arthroscopic knee surgery came with a six-week timeline, but it’s stretched to seven missed games for him. Now that he’s back on the field, even in a limited capacity, the biggest question is whether we finally get to see him line up with Aaron Donald this Sunday against the Commanders. That would be their first time on the field together all season, and you know what kind of chaos that duo can bring.

Injury Report Shakes Up The Rams’ Week

It’s not just Garrett making waves on the injury front, either. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, dealing with that right elbow, was a full participant in practice again, which is always a good sign for the offense. But the rest of the report had some movement. Inside linebacker Grant Stuard, who was limited Wednesday with a hamstring issue, actually didn’t practice Thursday. On the flip side, offensive lineman Steve Avila, also with a hamstring, went from limited Wednesday to a full participant Thursday. Still, the Rams are dealing with some key absences. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs), and safety Kam Curl (foot) all remained out of practice. Plus, wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) are still stuck in limited status.

So, with Garrett back practicing, even if it’s just limited for now, all eyes are on Sunday. Can he actually suit up and make his presence felt against the Commanders? After seven games out, getting him back on the field, especially alongside Donald, could be a massive lift for that Rams defense. We’ll be watching to see if he’s cleared to unleash that power against Washington.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.