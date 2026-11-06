Carson Wentz Is Starting Week 9, And Kyler Murray's Job Is Suddenly On The Line

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Kyler Murray didn’t hit the practice field Thursday. That hamstring is barking, and now the Minnesota Vikings are staring down Week 9 without their starting quarterback.

Murray’s Hamstring Sidelines Him, Big Time

The Vikings officially confirmed Murray missed practice on Thursday, November 5. It’s a hamstring injury, and that’s bad news for the Minnesota faithful. This isn’t just a day-to-day thing either. Murray is considered “week-to-week” because of it and the team fully expects him to miss at least one game. When your starting QB is out like that, it changes everything for the offense.

Wentz Gets His Shot: A Real Opportunity

So, who steps in? It’s Carson Wentz, plain and simple. He’s set to start in Week 9, and this isn’t just a one-off fill-in for him. Here’s the kicker: if Wentz plays well, he could actually keep the job. Think about that for a second. An unexpected injury suddenly opens a door, and Wentz has a massive opportunity to grab hold of that starting role. For all you fantasy folks out there, Wentz can be considered a No. 2 fantasy quarterback for now.

All eyes are absolutely on Wentz for Week 9. Can he take advantage of this totally unexpected turn and really make a statement? The entire league will be watching to see if he proves he deserves to keep that job.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.