Todd McShay Is Comparing Arch Manning To Trevor Lawrence, And The NFL Draft World Isn't Ready For It

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Todd McShay from The Ringer dropped a bombshell, telling The Rich Eisen Show that Texas quarterback Arch Manning could absolutely follow Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence’s path to NFL greatness. This isn’t some casual take, either, especially with Manning battling inconsistency during his second year starting for the Longhorns. McShay isn’t backing down from the idea that Manning’s potential still outshines his current struggles.

The Trevor Lawrence Blueprint for Arch?

McShay sees a similar skillset in Manning to what Lawrence brought out of Clemson. He pointed out that it took Lawrence five years and three different offensive systems to “finally start to click last year and this year” with the Jaguars. That’s a serious timeline, a real grind, but it paid off for Lawrence. McShay’s message is clear for anyone doubting Manning: “Just because Arch isn’t ready right now doesn’t mean he can’t get there.” It’s a call for patience, a look at the long game, even when things aren’t perfect today.

Manning’s Muddled Start for the Longhorns

Right now, Manning’s journey at Texas has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He’s struggled with inconsistency through his second year as a full-time starter. The Longhorns are sitting at a 6-2 record to start the season, good enough for a No. 7 ranking on the first CFP selection committee rankings. Those numbers are solid for the team, but Manning’s personal development is the focus here. The question is, can he mature into the kind of franchise QB McShay believes he can be? We’ll be watching to see if his game starts to click like Lawrence’s did after a similar period of development.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.