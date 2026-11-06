Travis Kelce's Full Practice Status Doesn't Solve His Biggest Problem: Zero Touchdowns Since Week 3

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Travis Kelce was a full participant in practice on Thursday, Nov. 5, a welcome sight for Kansas City Chiefs fans as he’s been managing that ankle. But honestly, the bigger story for the Chiefs offense isn’t just his practice reps, it’s what has been missing from the stat sheet since Week 3.

The Touchdown Drought Is Real

Yeah, I’m talking about touchdowns. Kelce hasn’t hauled in a single score since way back in Week 3. That’s a serious dry spell for a player who has historically been a touchdown machine. Even with him back to being a full participant at practice, that kind of scoring slump has to be a major talking point in Kansas City right now. It’s the kind of production gap that makes you wonder what’s going on.

Solid Outings, But a Lower Ceiling

Now, it’s not all bad news. Kelce has actually been putting together some solid outings recently, reeling off three good ones in a row despite the lack of trips to the end zone. He’s still showing he can deliver a handful of catches and around 50 yards consistently, which keeps him firmly in the TE1 mix. But let’s be real, the report makes it clear: that stratospheric ceiling we used to expect from Kelce on a weekly basis? It just isn’t there anymore. He’s a reliable target, but the game-changing touchdown plays seem to be harder to come by. This is the new reality for Kelce, a consistent performer still looking to rekindle that old touchdown fire.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.