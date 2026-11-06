Kentucky WBB's 51-Point Win Actually Means Major Trouble For Their Toughest Games

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The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team just absolutely *demolished* Northern Kentucky, taking a 79-28 win on Thursday night. This follows up their domination over Morehead State, so the Cats are rolling early. But let’s be real, a 51-point blowout, while sweet, can actually hide some big issues when the schedule gets tough.

The Defense Is Locked In, Seriously

Okay, so the defense? That’s the real story here. The Wildcats were straight-up suffocating. They forced Northern Kentucky into a shocking 28 turnovers, which is just insane. And on the boards, forget about it. Kentucky out-rebounded them 59-35 overall, and listen to this: 28-8 on the offensive glass. That’s just relentless. The Norse shot a miserable 14% from the floor, completely held in check by what sounds like a massive size and talent advantage. It’s clear the Cats can lock teams down, and that’s going to be crucial moving forward.

Offense Needs to Wake Up, STAT

While the defense was championship-level, the offense? Woof. That side of the ball needs a serious reality check. The Wildcats shot a rough 34% overall and a pretty dismal 26% from three-point range. They even missed a bunch of shots right around the rim! You can’t just rely on your defense forcing 28 turnovers every single game when you’re going up against tougher competition. They have to fix those close-in misses and get that overall efficiency up.

Now, it wasn’t all bad news on offense. Asia Boone was an absolute sniper, leading the team with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including draining 5 from deep. She did not struggle, period. Clara Strack put in some serious work, snagging a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Plus, Me’Arah O’Neal and Ajsa Sivka each chipped in 12 points. So the talent is there, the individual sparks are there, but the overall consistency is not.

Next up, the Wildcats are stepping up the competition big time. They’re facing North Carolina State on Sunday afternoon, and you can catch that game live on ESPN. This is where we’ll really see if that defense can hold up against a better team, and more importantly, if the offense can finally find its rhythm before the schedule gets even wilder.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.