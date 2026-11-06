The One-Year Anniversary of Marshawn Kneeland's Death Has Cowboys Stars Speaking Truth the NFL Needs to Hear

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One year after Marshawn Kneeland’s tragic death, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is speaking out, shining a spotlight on the team’s mental health resources. Prescott praised the Cowboys’ new Huddle 94 program, a key part of their support system, ahead of the anniversary on Friday. It’s clear this isn’t just about Dallas, it’s about the entire league facing tough conversations.

Huddle 94: A Step to Heal, A Resource for Life

Prescott didn’t mince words when talking about Huddle 94. He told reporters, “I think the team,I know the Cowboys, [team mental health clinician Dr. Heather Twedell], they’ve done a great job of putting something together, Huddle94, and allowing us to create conversations.” This program lets players connect in smaller groups, discussing life’s pressures and stressors. The QB believes that if something like Huddle 94 had existed earlier, it “may have been something that would have been a resource for him to prevent what happened.” He’s trying to honor Kneeland’s memory by keeping these vital conversations going.

ESPN’s Todd Archer backed this up, detailing how Huddle 94 fosters “player-led roundtable discussions.” These aren’t just chats, they’re designed to deepen the brotherhood among players, strengthen their connections, and open up about the challenges they face both on and off the field. It’s about getting real with each other, something players often struggle to do in the hyper-masculine world of professional sports.

The Haunting Reality of a Teammate Lost

The context for all this is heartbreaking. Marshawn Kneeland, who played two seasons with the Cowboys from 2024 to 2025, died on November 6, 2025. He tragically evaded officers during a traffic pursuit, crashed his car, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports indicated he had expressed suicidal thoughts before. Later, he was diagnosed with Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). One year on, the impact of his loss is still heavy on the organization and the players who knew him.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke to the raw truth of it all. “Mental health, just in general, I feel like it’s kind of blindly being ignored,” Lamb said. “I feel like they see us as figures more so than people, and icons of some sort to some people.” He powerfully recounted the pain, saying Kneeland was “the first teammate in my life that I’ve actually lost. [You can’t] really say that it’s something you can really get over because you know that there’s a family here and there’s a mom crying and there’s brothers and wives and everybody involved that’s still grieving.” Lamb stressed the team’s commitment to honoring Kneeland through prayer and by competing with the same intensity he showed.

The NFL is a brutal business, but these guys are people first. The conversations sparked by Kneeland’s death and championed by players like Prescott and Lamb are essential. It’s about more than just wins and losses; it’s about ensuring every player knows they’re not alone in their struggles. It’s a reminder that mental health isn’t a sideline issue, it’s central to who these athletes are.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.