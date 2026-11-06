The Three Words Dak Prescott Said That Reveal Dallas's Offensive Identity Crisis

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Dak Prescott just dropped a bombshell about the Cowboys’ offense. After eight games into the season, he was asked about their offensive identity, and his response was stark: “Is it one we’re proud of? I don’t know.” That’s a brutal assessment coming from your franchise quarterback, and it screams trouble in Big D. He did follow up with “We’ll be better, I can promise,” but the doubt is already out there.

Where Did the Cowboys’ Offense Go?

The numbers don’t lie, and they paint a grim picture of an offense that has clearly lost its way from last season. Dallas is still putting up 27.4 points per game, but it’s gotten less varied and way less quarterback-friendly. Last year, the Cowboys were in the top half of the league for key offensive actions: 13th in motion rate (56.6%), 9th in play-action (28.2%), and 11th in under-center formations (38.4%). Now? Under Brian Schottenheimer’s playcalling, they’re scraping the bottom. This season, they rank second-to-last in motion rate at a measly 36.5%, 22nd in under-center rate at 30.4%, and 21st in play-action rate. On top of that, their rushing game is struggling, netting only 94.1 yards per game, which is eighth-worst in the NFL, leading them to run the ball at the fifth-lowest rate in the league (32.5%). What happened to the creative offense we’ve seen?

Prescott and Schottenheimer Are Not on the Same Page

The real kicker seems to be a fundamental disconnect between Prescott and his offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer apparently thinks using motion is tougher when you’re trailing and that it can “cloud the picture” for the quarterback. But Prescott sees things totally differently, and he’s not holding back. He says motion isn’t just window dressing. For him, it’s about “dress[ing] it up” and “break[ing] some tendencies” to run core plays. More importantly, he uses it “strictly for me to see the disguise, to see the matchups that we’ve got or to create different matchups by moving them from one side to the other and really just getting all the information I can through motion.” That’s a massive difference in philosophy, and it’s clearly affecting how this offense operates.

When your quarterback and your playcaller have such opposing views on basic offensive strategy, you’re looking at a team heading for a rough stretch. If Schottenheimer doesn’t start giving Prescott those “easy buttons” back in the offense, you have to wonder if Prescott and company can even keep Dallas afloat, especially with that “porous defense” of theirs continuing to struggle. This is a crucial turning point, and something’s gotta give.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.