Five Touchdowns in Three Games: Jayden Daniels' Full Practice Return Puts the Rams on Notice

Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, was a full participant in practice Thursday, November 5, a huge signal for a player who’s been on an absolute tear since coming back from injury. This isn’t just a routine practice update, folks, this is about a QB who’s got momentum.

Daniels Is Rolling Since His Return

Seriously, this dude has been playing out of his mind since he got back on the field. Daniels has racked up five total touchdowns in his last three games. That’s not just “playing well,” that’s putting up serious numbers and making a real impact for the Commanders. You don’t just stumble into that kind of production. He’s been sharp, he’s been effective, and he’s been a problem for defenses.

Next Up: A Stout Rams Defense

Now, Daniels and the Commanders are set to face a solid Los Angeles Rams defense this week, which is no easy task. But even with that challenge looming, Daniels should absolutely still be considered a No. 1 quarterback in fantasy leagues. Why? Because the guy is producing. His recent performance speaks for itself, and his full participation in practice Thursday means he’s ready to go and keep that incredible streak alive. The Rams better be ready, because Daniels is clearly feeling it.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.