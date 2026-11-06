50-68-3: Pete Prisco's Betting Record Is Brutal, But Don't Count His Week 9 Picks Out

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Pete Prisco’s season against-the-spread record? It’s sitting at a brutal 50-68-3. Yeah, you read that right. But before you write him off, the guy actually went 10-4 straight up last week, pushing his season record to a solid 72-48-1. He’s clearly looking to turn around that ATS disaster, and Week 9 is his shot, even with some risky dog picks on the board.

Big Names on Bounce-Back Alert

Kansas City is finally back home after dropping two straight road games. Their run game has been quiet lately, but Pete Prisco is banking on Kenneth Walker finding his rhythm again. Expect the Chiefs to snap their losing streak against a Jets team that just blew a late lead to the Raiders. Prisco has it at 24-17, Chiefs, but predicts the Jets offense will manage to stick around. Down in Dallas, the Cowboys are shaking off a terrible home loss to the Cardinals. Good news for them, they get a reeling Colts squad with major problems and whispers of more player trades. Prisco sees the Cowboys’ passing game firing up again, picking them to win 31-17.

Dominant Offenses Head Overseas and On The Road

Over in Madrid, the Cincinnati Bengals are flying high with Joe Burrow absolutely slinging it. They’re up against an Atlanta Falcons team that’s been struggling hard on offense recently, which is exactly what you don’t want when facing a high-powered Bengals attack. Prisco sees big plays from Cincy, forecasting a 33-21 win in Spain. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars catch a huge break on a short week: no Lamar Jackson for the Ravens. Baltimore’s rolling out rookie Joe Fagnano, while Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level and their run game is clicking. Look for the Jaguars to grab a 27-16 road win.

Broncos Looking for More Late-Game Magic

Denver just pulled off a tough win against the Chiefs last week, thanks to some late-game magic from Bo Nix. Now, they’re facing a much “easier” matchup against a Carolina Panthers team that’s been beaten up the past two games. Carolina even fired their defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, and their defense is reeling. With a struggling offensive line on the other side, Prisco sees the Broncos winning this one 26-20.

So, there you have it, Pete’s picks for Week 9. Will those “strange dogs” finally bark and pull his against-the-spread record out of the gutter, or will the straight-up magic be the only thing carrying him? We’ll know by Sunday night.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.