No. 5 Michigan's Historic Upset: Te'Yala Delfosse Dropped 22 Points and Nobody in Women's Hoops Is Ready For It

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No. 5 Michigan kicked off their 2026-27 women’s basketball season with an absolute stunner, grabbing the biggest win in program history by taking down No. 2 UConn 77-66 at Crisler Arena. This wasn’t any game, either; it was the first time two top-five teams in women’s hoops had ever squared off in Ann Arbor. You just know this one sent shockwaves through the entire league!

Te’Yala Delfosse Took Over When It Mattered Most

While the Wolverines fought hard all night, junior guard Te’Yala Delfosse absolutely exploded when her team needed her most. She hit two back-to-back, cold-blooded 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to put Michigan up 63-57, a lead they refused to give up for the final seven minutes of the game. Delfosse finished with a game-high 22 points, showing up huge on the biggest stage. She was locked in from the jump, putting up 12 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in the first half alone. And she wasn’t alone, with Olivia Olson adding a critical 10 points and 6 boards in those opening 20 minutes. Michigan’s grit was on full display, sending a clear message to the league.

UConn’s Star Sidelined Early, Wolverines Pounce

The Huskies actually jumped out to a 21-17 lead after a tight first quarter, powered by freshman guard Jovana Popovic’s 9 points. But then, disaster struck for No. 2 UConn. Preseason All-American Sarah Strong, their undisputed star, found herself in foul trouble early, picking up her third personal foul with 2:25 left in the first quarter. She was limited to just 8 minutes in the first half and went scoreless. UConn scored a measly 8 points in the entire second quarter, with KK Arnold responsible for half of them. Michigan smelled blood in the water, closing the first half on a 6-0 run, capped by a Delfosse 3-pointer, to take a 35-29 lead into halftime.

UConn tried to rally, starting the third quarter with an 8-1 run to briefly snatch back the lead, with Strong finally getting on the board for 5 points during that surge, making up for lost time on the bench. But Michigan, fueled by Delfosse, had the final say.

This win isn’t just a notch in the belt; it’s a massive statement from No. 5 Michigan, who clearly came into this season ready to prove they belong at the very top. Remember, they were 28-7 last season and lost in the Elite Eight to Texas, while UConn finished 38-1 before falling in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies start 0-1. We’re only one game into the season, but if this is a sign of things to come, this women’s hoops season is going to be absolutely wild.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.