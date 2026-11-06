The 2026 National Championship Rematch Is HERE, And UConn's Freak Big Is Already Walking A Foul Tightrope

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UConn is facing off against Michigan in a heavyweight tilt tonight, a game that’s not just another early season matchup, it’s a full-on rematch of the 2026 National Championship game. Dan Hurley wants revenge. The legendary Yaxel Lendeborg and Dusty May might be gone, but the star power is still absolutely unreal, and you better believe both squads are showing up ready for a brawl.

Backcourt Battle Royale: Cousy Award Contenders Go Head-To-Head

Forget picking a favorite, because both UConn and Michigan firmly believe they own the best backcourt in college basketball. Michigan rolls out Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and Roddy Gayle Jr. UConn counters with Silas Demary Jr., Braylon Mullins, and Jayden Ross. The headline here, though, is the point guard showdown between Cadeau and Demary Jr. These two are already front-runners for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard.

Cadeau is a straight-up wizard with the ball, a playmaker who blends speed, power, and creativity. Michigan’s new head coach Mike Boynton Jr. might need Cadeau to score more than he typically prefers, especially since he loves to rack up assists. But that’s a tall order against Demary Jr., who is an elite point-of-attack defender, all 6-foot-5 of him. Demary Jr. takes it personally if anyone gets a bucket on him. This point guard battle is as close to a draw on paper as you’ll ever see, and the team that wins that matchup will likely win the game.

Portal Powerhouses And Early Foul Trouble

Both teams had to overhaul their frontcourts, replacing a combined five NBA players, and they went big in the transfer portal to do it. UConn landed Seton Hall transfer Na’jai Hines, who is an absolute freak. Michigan grabbed Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, a 7-foot-2 big man who missed the opener against Oakland with an illness but is expected to suit up for this one. These portal bigs usually take time to gel, but UConn and Michigan don’t have that luxury. Hines and Thiam need to be difference-makers from the jump.

Keep a sharp eye on how UConn handles Michigan’s ball screens. Dan Hurley’s squad loves to aggressively hard-hedge, which can put Hines in a tough spot. He was already a bit foul-prone in the preseason, and Hurley was visibly frustrated, even benching him. That kind of coverage, however, forces the ball out of Cadeau’s hands and into Thiam’s. Thiam isn’t known as a great passer, so his decision-making will be key if Michigan wants to find good shots. This game is going to be incredibly enlightening for both teams as they test out these new pieces.

Tonight’s game is more than just a regular season opener; it’s an early statement. The winner gets bragging rights and a huge momentum boost to start their season. Get ready, because this is going to be a wild one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.