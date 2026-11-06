Chris Kirk Is No. 110 in Points, Just Holed a 70-Foot Birdie, and His Full Card for 2027 Hangs in the Balance

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Chris Kirk just fired a stunning 9-under 63 to snatch a one-shot lead at the World Wide Technology Championship, and honestly, the guy is playing with serious stakes right now because his full tour card for 2027 is on the line. He is sitting at No. 110 in the FedExCup Fall points, with only three tournaments left to claw his way into the top 100. This opening round in Los Cabos? It was absolutely massive.

A Flawless Round, With One Wild Putt

Kirk’s performance on Thursday at El Cardonal at Diamante, a course designed by none other than Tiger Woods himself, was practically flawless. He hit every single one of those wide fairways, missed only a single green all day, and putted for birdie on every hole except the par-3 second. Even there, after a tee shot out to the right, he pitched it to 10 feet and cleaned it up for par. The craziest part? On the 156-yard 16th, he hit what he called a “little bit of a chunk pull,” leaving him with a 70-foot putt over a ridge. Did he make it? You bet he did, sinking that wild, unlikely birdie. Talk about making the impossible happen when you need it most. Kirk himself kept it low-key, saying it was “just a really steady day” and his “swing was in a really good spot.” But when you’re 110th in points, “steady” looks a lot like clutch.

The Leaderboard Is Stacked, The Course Is Hot

The conditions down in Baja California were absolutely pure for scoring, with more than half of the 120-man field breaking 70. Right on Kirk’s heels, just one shot back with an 8-under 64, are Nick Dunlap and Zac Blair. Dunlap is feeling good, saying he’s “finally onto something” with his driver, which is a huge deal for any golfer. And the talent doesn’t stop there. Ben James, who’s already locked up his card for next year as the No. 1 player from the PGA Tour University ranking, shot a solid 65. Even 19-year-old Blades Brown and Ryan Gerard, who opted out of the European tour’s postseason to be here, are lurking at 66. This leaderboard is tight, and everyone is taking advantage of the favorable conditions.

This is only the first round, but for Chris Kirk, every single shot carries immense weight. Can he hold this lead? More importantly, can he keep this kind of stellar play going and secure that critical spot in the top 100 on the FedExCup Fall points list? The next few days at the World Wide Technology Championship are going to be absolutely electric.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.