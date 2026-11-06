Tanner McKee Went 0-3: Now Joe Milton Is The Eagles' Last Hope Against A Six-Game Skid

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Joe Milton is set to make his first career NFL start this Sunday when the Eagles take on the Giants. This isn’t just a routine quarterback change, it’s a desperate move for a team riding a brutal six-game losing streak, praying this rookie can somehow pull them out of a nosedive.

Joe Milton’s Wild Ride to the Starting Spot

This moment has been a long time coming for Milton, but it sure hasn’t been a straight shot. He’s never started an NFL game, though he gave us a glimpse of what he could do back in Week 18 of the 2024 season. Then with the Patriots, Drake Maye took just three snaps before Milton stepped in, playing the final 61 snaps. And man, he looked like a starting NFL quarterback, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. It felt like his time was coming.

Fast forward less than two years, and Milton is already on his third team. He’s barely seen the field since that Patriots game, playing only 51 snaps across four appearances with Dallas. It’s been a tough path, bouncing around, waiting for that next shot. Now, it’s finally here, but the circumstances could not be more intense.

The Eagles Are Bleeding: Can Milton Stop It?

The Eagles are in full-blown crisis mode. They signed Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad just a few weeks ago on October 16, and only because Jalen Hurts got placed on injured reserve with blood clots. The guy who took over, Tanner McKee, started the past three games. He went 0-3. That’s right, 0-3. McKee’s struggles pushed the Eagles’ losing streak to a painful six games. They are spiraling, and they’re throwing Milton into the fire against the Giants.

Milton knows the drill, though. He told Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was a starter, or like I was playing, and just being ready. And that’s what the NFL is about: Just being ready when your name is called, and just preparing for those moments.” He’s had a crash course learning this offense, and he’s gotta be ready because the Eagles have absolutely no other option.

All eyes are on Sunday’s game against the Giants. This isn’t just about Joe Milton getting his first NFL start, it’s about whether the Eagles have any fight left in them at all. Can this kid, who’s been waiting his turn, actually turn this ship around? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.