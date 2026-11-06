Only Two QBs for Sunday? The Giants Just Made a Wild Roster Move

The New York Giants just cut their third-string quarterback, Jake Haener, on Thursday, according to the league’s transaction wire. Seriously, this team is making some interesting calls right now, leaving them with just two signal-callers heading into Sunday’s game.

Down to the Wire at Quarterback

Haener has been in and out of the mix, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster, but he hasn’t actually seen any game action. It looks like he is probably headed back to the Giants’ practice squad, but for now, that roster spot is wide open. For Sunday, the Giants are rolling with J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston as their only two quarterbacks. That’s a bold strategy. With running back Cam Skattebo dealing with a hamstring injury and not practicing this week, you have to wonder if they will look to fill that new roster spot with one of their practice squad running backs, Phil Mafah or Eric Gray. It is a definite possibility, especially with Skattebo’s status up in the air.

Seeking Help on the Margins

The Giants weren’t just making cuts, though. They also brought in four players for workouts on Thursday. They checked out three wide receivers and a punter. The receivers were Maurice Alexander, River Cracraft, and Steven Sims. Alexander, 29, saw four games with the Detroit Lions back in 2022 and has mostly been on practice squads since. Cracraft, 32, is a grizzled eight-year veteran with 55 NFL games under his belt, including two starts, and even played two games for the Washington Commanders last season. Sims, 29, is another seasoned seven-year vet who brings a ton of kickoff and punt return experience to the table. And then there was punter Wes Pahl, 24, who was recently cut from the Cleveland Browns practice squad. You know why they are looking at these guys? Wide receiver and kick returner Charlie Jones has a hand injury, so it looks like the Giants are trying to find some protection in the return game. Smart move, given the circumstances.

This team is clearly trying to figure things out on the fly. With only two QBs ready for Sunday and a new roster spot to fill, every move from here on out is going to matter. It will be interesting to see how they line up.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.