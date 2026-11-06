Fagner's Shocking Miss and Kike Olivera's Nutmeg Stunner: The Libertadores Race Just Blew Open

trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Cruzeiro and Bahia are absolutely scrapping for a spot in next season’s Libertadores group stage, and if the first half at the Mineirão this Thursday was any indication, this fight is going down to the wire. We saw a stunning goal complete with a nutmeg, and then, man, an unbelievable missed chance that could haunt one team for a long, long time.

An Early Scare and a Moment of Brilliance

Just four minutes into the game, Cruzeiro fans had cause for serious concern when Fabrício Bruno had to be substituted due to a possible injury. Viña came off the bench to fill the void. But then Kike Olivera stepped up big time. He had already tested Bahia’s keeper Otávio in the 10th minute, showing he was dialed in. And he absolutely made the difference in the 31st, pulling off a beautiful nutmeg on Zé Lucas before finishing past Otávio, who was completely caught off guard. That’s how you get a crowd roaring!

But the drama wasn’t over. Cruzeiro had a massive chance to extend their lead in the 37th minute. Fagner, completely unmarked, somehow hit the crossbar. You just can’t miss those opportunities when a Libertadores spot is on the line. Oh, man.

Bahia Bites Back as the Standings Tighten

Cruzeiro’s missed chance immediately felt bigger when Kaio Jorge, who had barely been involved up to that point, decided to prove just how decisive he can be. He found space, played a slick one-two with Arroyo, and then capitalized on an error by Ronaldo to score his 13th league goal of the season. Just like that, Bahia leveled it up before the break.

This wild first half has some serious implications for the league standings. Right now, Cruzeiro is holding onto third place with 58 points. Bahia is still sitting in sixth, but they are right there with 54 points. Fluminense, who hasn’t played yet this round, is fourth with 54 points and one more win than Bahia. And Athletico is also on 54 points in fifth, but they have an inferior goal difference to Fluminense. This is as tight as it gets!

With Cruzeiro battling to hold their spot, and Bahia, Fluminense, and Athletico all locked in a brutal fight for the spots behind them, every single point from here on out is going to matter. You know we’ll be watching every kick of this race for the Libertadores group stage!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.