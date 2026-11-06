Darren Harris Dropped 23 Points, But Indiana's Turnovers Are a Glaring Red Flag Right Now

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Indiana men’s basketball is off to a 2-0 start this season, cruising past Bellarmine with a 92-69 win at Assembly Hall on Thursday night. The Hoosiers offense looked sharp in flashes, but some lingering issues definitely need to be fixed if they want to make some noise.

Harris Goes Off, But Sloppy Play Still Haunts

Darren Harris absolutely lit it up for the Hoosiers, leading the team with a monster 23 points. He was money from the field, hitting 6-11 shots, including a blistering 5-10 from downtown. Plus, he got to the charity stripe, adding six points from the free throw line, showing a great aggressive streak to go with his floor spacing. The team overall shot a solid 50% from the field and connected on 12-34 from beyond the arc. That’s a lot to like when the shots are falling like that!

But, and there’s always a “but,” the Knights definitely exposed some cracks. Markus Burton fouled out of the game with plenty of time left on the clock, which is never what you want to see from a key player. Even worse, the Hoosiers coughed up the ball 12 times, giving Bellarmine 15 easy points. You cannot let that happen against tougher competition, period. That’s just giving away possessions and points, and it’s a habit that needs to be broken ASAP.

Big Test Coming Up Fast

The Hoosiers won’t have long to iron out those issues. They are back in action Monday evening, facing Syracuse at 6:30 p.m. That’s at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and it is going to be their first real high-major matchup of the 2026-27 season. This is where we see if those turnovers are just early-season jitters or a fundamental problem. You gotta bring your A-game, because Syracuse won’t be as forgiving as Bellarmine. It’s time to show what this team is really made of.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.