Jason Kelce's Scorching Truth About Jeff Stoutland's Exit Has Eagles Leadership on Notice

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The Eagles’ run game and offensive line have been struggling this season as Week 9 approaches, putting legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland under the microscope and Head Coach Nick Sirianni on the hot seat. But when rumors started flying online, suggesting Stoutland’s departure wasn’t just an organizational call, but something the players themselves wanted, former Eagles center Jason Kelce immediately fired back, shutting down the noise and pointing the blame squarely at the front office.

The Story That Got Kelce Fired Up

The whispers online, citing an unnamed source, painted a picture of players actively requesting Stoutland not return to the Eagles. For anyone who watched that offensive line, especially last year’s starting unit, this felt off. These guys were staunch, loyal supporters of Stout. The timing of this “report” also made the optics look terrible for the team, practically screaming that someone was leaking information to shift blame. Kelce saw right through it, saying, “I take great offense to somebody alluding to players not fighting really hard for Jeff [Stoutland].” He knew the last season wasn’t great, but he wasn’t having anyone try to pin this decision on the locker room.

Kelce’s Proof: “Had Nothing to Do With the Players”

Kelce took to 94 WIP and wasted no time setting the record straight. He was even careful with his words, changing “when Jeff Stoutland left” to “when Jeff Stoutland announced he wasn’t coming back.” He brought up how Jordan Mailata and his wife had dinner with Stoutland the very night of the announcement, and when Lane Johnson retired, the only coach he met with was Stoutland. That’s some serious loyalty right there. Kelce laid it all out, saying, “the reason we moved on from Jeff Stoutland had nothing to do with the players, [it] had to do with the building wanting to go in a different direction , and that’s fine, but don’t give me this crap trying to defer direction on the decisions you guys wanted to make.” He also noted that when seasons start crashing down, people will always leak things to avoid responsibility. The future Hall of Famer made it crystal clear: the decision to move on from one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL was a team decision, full stop, not something that came from the players.

Kelce’s passionate defense of Stoutland and his teammates is a powerful message to any organization. When a season is spiraling, fingers get pointed, but Kelce isn’t letting anyone get away with shifting accountability away from where it belongs.

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Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.