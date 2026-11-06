Fans Are Donating Urine at Michigan-Michigan State: It's For Science, Not the Score

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Fans attending the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game are getting a wild, unexpected opportunity this Saturday: donating their urine to research. While the game itself, a Week 10 clash, might not have much on the line with the Spartans sitting at 2-6 under Pat Fitzgerald and the Wolverines at 5-3 in the Kyle Whittingham era, what is happening off the field is something else entirely. This isn’t about bragging rights in the standings, it’s about pioneering science.

“The Piss Off”: How Fans Are Fueling Research

Dubbed “The Piss Off,” this unique event is coordinated by Michigan’s Nutrient-Energy-Water (N-E-W) Cycles Group. According to The Athletic, researchers from both Michigan and Michigan State will be out there collecting urine from tailgaters. Seriously, it’s happening. They’ve set up two donation stations, complete with standing urinals, right outside Michigan Stadium. You’ll find them at the Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club, conveniently located across from gates 2 and 4. These stations are open from 1 p.m. ET right through to the game’s conclusion, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s a full-on, stadium-scale pilot, the first of its kind in the United States, aiming to turn a home game’s worth of donations into something truly valuable.

From Tailgate to Fertilizer: The Wild Science Behind It

So, what happens to all that, uh, liquid gold? It is far from just being tossed aside. The collected urine gets pasteurized, then transformed into a “6x concentrate” using a patented freeze-thaw process. From there, researchers isolate key nutrients, specifically phosphorus and potassium, turning them into solid struvite fertilizer pellets. These pellets are not just for show either. They are slated for application to plants at Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, as well as Michigan State’s W.K. Kellogg Biological Station. The project’s site explicitly states, “Your urine donations are transformed into fertilizers for our research collaboration with Michigan State University (MSU).” Talk about a productive Saturday!

This isn’t some small-time operation either. Michigan’s Urine Processing Room can handle a hefty 50 liters of urine per day, which translates to producing 150 to 200 pounds of nitrogen annually. The goal is to expand this incredible initiative, with future plans even including sitting urinal options. It is a bold move, pushing the boundaries of resource recovery and showing that even at a rivalry game, there is always room for groundbreaking science. This weekend, the real win might just be off the scoreboard, making an impact that stretches far beyond the final whistle.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.