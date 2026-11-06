Bhayshul Tuten's Injured Ankle Didn't Slow Him Down, and Baltimore's Defense Is Already Chasing

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The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely flew out of the gate against the Baltimore Ravens, punching in a touchdown on their very first drive of the game to take an early 7-0 lead. They didn’t just score, they made it look easy, marching 77 yards downfield on only seven plays.

Tuten Ignites the Scoreboard Despite Injury Concerns

Running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was questionable to even play due to ankle and foot injuries, proved he was ready to roll by finishing the impressive opening drive. He powered in from the 1-yard line on third down, giving the Jaguars the first points of the contest. What’s even wilder is that third down was the *only* one Jacksonville faced on the entire drive, showing just how efficient they were right out of the gate. Tuten only had two carries for 5 yards on the drive, but the most important one put six on the board.

Lawrence Carves Up the Field

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sharp and precise, completing 3-of-4 passes for a total of 72 yards. His biggest chunk play came on a massive 52-yard connection with rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher. Boerkircher got completely lost by the Ravens defense, with Lawrence rolling right to evade pressure before hitting him deep. Lawrence also found Jakobi Meyers for a quick 16-yard gain, keeping the Baltimore secondary on their heels and opening up space for Tuten’s eventual score.

That’s the kind of opening statement that sets the tone. The Ravens now have to respond to that quick, decisive punch.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.