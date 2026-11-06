Brandon Aiyuk's Reinstatement: Why the 49ers Are STILL Set to Release Him

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Brandon Aiyuk filed for reinstatement from the 49ers’ left squad list this week, and he is expected to be back at the team’s facility this Friday to finally move forward with his football career. But don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s back on the field for the Niners. This whole situation is wild, because even with his return to the facility, all signs point to San Francisco cutting ties with him.

The “Likeliest” Outcome: No More Aiyuk in San Francisco

Here’s the deal: once Aiyuk is officially reinstated, the 49ers have a few choices. They can keep him on the active roster, try to trade him, or just release him. And according to the word around the league, releasing him is by far the most likely scenario. Why? Because there was basically zero trade interest in him earlier this year. It sounds brutal, but it makes sense if nobody else is biting on a deal. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have made it pretty clear already, stating Aiyuk is done playing for the Niners. Shanahan even doubled down on Wednesday, saying his thinking hasn’t changed. That’s a strong message, isn’t it?

Lynch’s Laser Focus and the Team’s Future

General Manager John Lynch spoke on KNBR Thursday, and it confirms the team’s direction here. He mentioned they’re working with the league to find the “best solution.” But don’t mistake that for trying to mend fences and get Aiyuk back on the field. Lynch emphasized their current priority: “Look, I think the way I’ll characterize it, number one, we’ve got a 6-1 football team that we think has really got a shot at this thing this year.” He followed that up by saying, “So our focus is going to remain on this team.” He’s basically saying the team is rolling, and this Aiyuk situation is a distraction. Lynch reiterated that while he has a job to do that involves “a lot of different things” in this “unique situation” with “no playbook,” his main charge is to look out for the team. It sounds like they’re just trying to tie up loose ends and keep their eyes on the prize.

So, what’s next? Aiyuk is expected at the facility Friday. We’ll be watching to see how this wraps up, but based on Shanahan and Lynch’s comments, it looks like a clean break is coming.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.