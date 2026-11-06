The ‘Christian McCaffrey-esque' Price Tag for Jonathan Taylor and Nobody in the League Is Ready For It

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The Indianapolis Colts are still stuck at a complete standstill regarding any trade for their star running back, Jonathan Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped the info, saying that while several teams are definitely interested and throwing out “significant pick package” offers, it’s just not cutting it for the Colts’ front office. They’re dead set on getting a “Christian McCaffrey-esque” return for Taylor, and it seems like the league just isn’t ready to pony up that kind of draft capital.

Indy Wants a King’s Ransom, And Then Some

So, what exactly does “Christian McCaffrey-esque” even mean in real terms? Flashback to October 20, 2022, when the Carolina Panthers shipped McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers walked away with a haul: a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick. That’s a pretty sweet deal, right? Well, the Colts are reportedly aiming even higher, with some talk suggesting they might even be eyeing a first-round pick to let Taylor walk. You can’t blame them entirely for asking, especially since they’re without their own 2027 first-rounder, which is looking like it could be a Top 5 pick now and belongs to the New York Jets from last year’s Sauce Gardner trade. Colts’ owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon apparently sees Taylor as a massive cornerstone for their recently jumpstarted rebuild, regardless of who ends up as the next GM. This isn’t just a guy they want to trade, it’s a player they want to build around, making that asking price astronomically high.

Taylor’s Value and the Looming Deadline

It’s clear why the Colts are holding firm. Jonathan Taylor isn’t just any running back. He’s arguably one of the best in their franchise’s history. He’s second only to the legendary Edgerrin James in rushing yards with 2,208 and carries at 1,699, but here’s the kicker: Taylor is the Horseshoe’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with an incredible 77. The guy is a scoring machine. The Colts are clearly trying to maximize their return, especially after some folks felt they didn’t get full trade value for DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson last week. Rapoport thinks some of this is probably posturing, but you gotta applaud them for trying to hold out until closer to the trade deadline, which is early next week, to get every last ounce of value. Will a desperate team cave and meet their wild asking price? We’ll find out soon enough.

It doesn’t seem like the Colts’ ideal asking price has been met yet. But with the trade deadline just around the corner, every day that ticks by means the pressure ratchets up. Keep your eyes peeled, because the Jonathan Taylor saga is far from over, and next week could get absolutely wild.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.