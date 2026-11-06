NEW Lutheran's 19-Year Wait Ends in Semifinal Heartbreak, And One Team Keeps Their Dream on Hold

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NEW Lutheran girls volleyball’s incredible 2026 season just ended, falling in four sets to Central Wisconsin Christian in the WIAA Division 5 semifinal at the Resch Center last night. The Blazers battled hard but couldn’t overcome their rivals, losing 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, and 25-20.

The Streak Is Over, The Rivalry Burns

Man, this one had to sting extra hard. Not only did this loss end NEW Lutheran’s season, but it was their first loss in a best-of-five format all year. Think about that for a second: a perfect run in best-of-five matches, only to have it snapped when it mattered most, on the big stage. What’s even tougher to swallow? It came against the very same Central Wisconsin Christian squad that knocked them out in last year’s sectional semifinal. Talk about a recurring nightmare. For a program that waited 19 years to get back to the state tournament, getting there is huge, but you know they wanted that first state win so bad.

Individual Brilliance Not Enough

Even with some seriously clutch performances, it just wasn’t enough to push through. Senior setter Olivia Kirchner, who’s committed to Lakeland University, absolutely delivered, racking up a match-high 32 assists. Senior outside hitter Kiley Dhein, heading to Wisconsin Lutheran College, led the team with 13 kills, showing off her power when they needed it. And senior libero Meredith Lemke-Scott was a defensive machine, digging out 19 balls to keep rallies alive. These seniors laid it all out there, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.

It’s a tough pill to swallow after waiting 19 years to get back to state, especially when it’s the same squad that knocked them out last year. But with Olivia, Kiley, and Meredith all seniors, this team will look different next year. For now, they can be proud of getting back to the big stage and their fantastic 2026 run, even if that first state win remains elusive. You know they’ll be back fighting for it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.