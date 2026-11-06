El Cerrito High Football Suspended: Why the Program's Ugly Past Just Caught Up to Its Title Hopes

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El Cerrito High School’s football program, just a year removed from winning a state championship, has been immediately suspended for the rest of the 2026 season. This bombshell news dropped after police announced they expect to make “multiple arrests” following a deep dive into an alleged two-year hazing scandal that has rocked the team.

22 Students Implicated in Shocking Hazing Investigation

The El Cerrito Police Department confirmed Thursday they received a report of alleged bullying and hazing back on October 2. What followed was a full-blown investigation, including interviews with witnesses, school staff, and the discovery of crucial video evidence. And the results are absolutely wild: police have identified a staggering 22 current and former students who are suspected of committing some serious offenses. We’re talking “battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, conspiracy, and stalking.” This isn’t just some locker room pranks gone wrong, folks. These are heavy, heavy allegations that stretch back two full years, from September 2024 all the way up to October 2026. The investigation is still active, with detectives evaluating more evidence as we speak.

District Drops the Hammer: Season Over, Title IX Probe Underway

In response to these disturbing allegations, the West Contra Costa Unified School District wasted no time. They dropped the hammer, suspending the Gauchos football program for the remainder of their 2026 season. Think about that: a program with a 6-3 record this season, with their season finale scheduled for Friday night and North Coast Section playoffs on the horizon next week, just saw their entire season vanish. The district also confirmed they’re launching their own investigation under Title IX, which is exactly what you’d expect given the nature of the allegations. Superintendent Cheryl Cotton didn’t pull any punches, stating, “No child should ever experience what our students have described.” She made it clear that while they initially focused on individual accountability, “new information has led to new decisions. We must now make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program in order to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students.” Captain Lauren Caputo of the El Cerrito police couldn’t offer more details, citing the involvement of juvenile victims. But the message is clear: this is a serious mess.

From Championship Highs to Program Collapse: A Tumultuous Run

Honestly, this El Cerrito football program has been on a rollercoaster. Just two years ago, in 2024, they had to forfeit six games because they used ineligible players. That led to head coach Jacob Rincon getting ousted. Then, last year, under new head coach Tim Johnson, they turned it all around, winning a California International Federation state championship with an incredible 13-2 record, their first state title ever! You thought they were finally on the right track, right? They were 6-3 this season, looking at the playoffs. But now, all that momentum, all that hard work, has come crashing down in the most devastating way imaginable. It’s a gut-punch to any fan who believes in the game, and a stark reminder that what happens off the field can, and will, impact everything.

What’s next for El Cerrito? Well, for starters, the police investigation is far from over, and those “multiple arrests” are looming. The school district’s Title IX probe is just beginning. This program, this community, they’ve got a long, difficult road ahead to rebuild trust and ensure a safe environment for their student-athletes. It’s a shocking fall from grace for a team that was literally on top of the world just last season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.