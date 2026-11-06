12 Goals at the U-17 World Cup: Why Maddie DiMaria Is Angel City FC's Title Game Changer

Angel City FC just dropped a bombshell, officially signing 17-year-old U.S. Youth National Team forward Maddie DiMaria to an extended deal through 2030. Get ready, NWSL, because this phenom is immediately available for ACFC’s NWSL quarterfinal matchup against the Kansas City Current this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. PT. This isn’t just any signing, folks, this is a statement.

ACFC Snags a Wonderkid for the Long Haul

This isn’t some short-term rental. Angel City FC locked down Maddie DiMaria through 2030, showing they are serious about building for the future, and the present. ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons couldn’t hide the excitement, saying, “Maddie is one of the world’s top young talents, and we are thrilled she has chosen to call Angel City home.” He knows what they’ve got: a “high-performance environment with player development at the center” that keeps attracting elite talent. DiMaria herself spent time with the team over the summer, and get this, she “immediately made an impact in training.” That’s not just a nice quote, that’s a signal. DiMaria echoed the sentiment, saying she’s “so excited to be joining Angel City Football Club” and found it “such a welcoming environment,” making her eager “to learn, compete, and help the team however I can.” She can’t wait to get started, and frankly, neither can we.

A Record-Setting Talent Already On The Field

If you’re wondering just how good Maddie DiMaria is, let’s talk numbers. She signed with ACFC *before* the ongoing 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. During that tournament, she straight-up shattered records, scoring an unbelievable 12 goals! That’s the most by any U.S. player at *any* level in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup, blowing past the previous record of 10 set way back in the 1991 Women’s World Cup. This kid is a scoring machine!

Her trophy cabinet is already overflowing too. She earned the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award in both 2024 and 2026, becoming just the second player ever to win it twice. Plus, she’s a three-time Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year and even took home the Gatorade Best Female Player of the Year, which recognizes the nation’s top female high school athlete across all sports. At the high school level, she was simply unstoppable for Cor Jesu Academy near St. Louis, Missouri, logging a mind-blowing 142 goals and 65 assists in her career. Her 2025-26 season was bonkers, with 65 goals and 23 assists, leading her school to an undefeated 25-0 record and their third consecutive state championship. Look, the source says it plain: DiMaria is the top talent in the nation, and she’s definitely going to be a key player for Angel City FC as they chase their first NWSL title. The stage is set.

The NWSL quarterfinals kick off Saturday, and DiMaria is officially in the mix. Angel City FC is chasing that first NWSL title, and with a record-breaking talent like DiMaria already making an impact, the energy around this team just hit a whole new level. Don’t miss this weekend’s quarterfinal, because this kid is ready to make some noise.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.