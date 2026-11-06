Perry Minasian Is Back With The Braves, And That Farm System Is About To EXPLODE For 2027

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That familiar Thin Lizzy tune is blasting from Cobb County right now, because the Braves are bringing back another familiar face to the front office. Former Angels GM Perry Minasian is officially back in the Atlanta Braves organization, rejoining Alex Anthopoulos and bolstering a front office that’s already looking toward a big 2027 season.

The Band Is Getting Back Together

First, it was former Astros GM Dana Brown returning to the franchise as a senior adviser for amateur scouting. Now, it’s Minasian’s turn. Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke the news, with Jesús Cano of The Athletic confirming Minasian will take on the same role as Brown. That means these two will be working side-by-side, back with Alex Anthopoulos, just like old times. Minasian is returning after leaving the organization following the 2020 season, while Brown was last with the Braves in 2022. These are proven figures, folks, who’ve already had success with the Braves and worked well with Anthopoulos in the past. It’s a move that should see them pick up right where they left off.

Why This Return Is Massive For 2027

Why does this matter so much? Because the Braves are clearly doubling down on competence. Bringing back familiar faces with proven track records screams a long-term strategy. Their combined experience and familiarity are a massive positive for the organization going forward. We’re talking about a front office getting seriously stacked, and that’s exactly what you want when your future is looking bright.

And get this, the farm system is finally “starting to look encouraging for the first time in a while.” Gaurav Vedak even tweeted about Ronit Shah, Dana Brown, and Perry Minasian managing a “quickly developing Braves farm system” that already boasts “two of the top 40 prospects in baseball.” Two top-40 prospects in the pipeline? That’s not just good, that’s exciting!

With Minasian and Brown back in the fold, working with Anthopoulos, this front office is stacked to the max. They are primed to continue being competent and “get stuff done.” Get ready, Braves fans, because 2027 is looking like it’s going to be a whole lot of FUN.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.