Keyonte George Is Exploding for the Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks Fans Need to See It

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The Dallas Mavericks are in a rough spot, dropping their last two games, including a brutal 112-111 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday where their comeback bid fell short. Now, they are facing the Utah Jazz in a 7:00 PM CST NBA Cup group stage game at American Airlines Center, and despite Utah’s abysmal 1-7 record, there is a dangerous new threat emerging for the Jazz. This is a team that Dallas already saw fall to the Sacramento Kings 115-100 on Monday, a game the Mavericks played without Kyrie Irving, and the Kings improved to just 1-6 then. The Jazz are on a six-game slide after an overtime loss to the Pelicans 120-113 on Wednesday and got blasted by the Spurs 119-97 on Monday. Both Dallas and Utah share a recent common opponent in the Spurs, with the Mavericks also losing an overtime thriller to San Antonio 117-111 back on October 28.

Utah’s Unexpected Shift After Jackson’s Injury

Utah’s front office, led by CEO Danny Ainge, had pivoted past pure rebuilding when they traded for forward Jaren Jackson Jr. last spring. The move was meant to seriously boost their chances of winning right now. But a torn MCL suffered by Jackson Jr. on October 26 against the Grizzlies threw a wrench in those plans. Now, the Jazz are leaning hard on the young talent they have stockpiled from recent drafts, like forward Ace Bailey, guard Darryn Peterson, and especially point guard Keyonte George. All three are bright prospects, but George, out of Lewisville, has definitely looked like the most NBA-ready player so far.

George’s Rise and What it Means for Dallas

Keyonte George has been absolutely electric, even in losses. He nailed some massive shots against New Orleans on Wednesday, including a jumper that looked like a game-winner before replays showed it left his hand a split-second too late. Then, he went off for the first six points in overtime, running off high screens from center Lauri Markkanen. George also keyed a Utah comeback in that October 28 overtime loss to the Spurs, tying the game in the final minute with a clutch drive and layup. Guard Brice Sensabaugh was also huge in that Spurs game, hitting the three that set up George’s heroics and another three in overtime. This is the second time in a week the Mavericks will face an explosive scoring guard from the 2026 draft class, after Sacramento’s Darius Acuff dropped 10 of 21 against Dallas on Monday, pushing his season shooting percentage to .406. Utah’s Peterson, while only shooting 34% this season, has also shown flashes of what he can do. The Mavericks are on a two-game skid, and this young Jazz squad, despite their record, has a player in Keyonte George who is playing with serious fire and could be a real problem. The Mavs need to contain him if they want to get back on track in the NBA Cup.

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Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.