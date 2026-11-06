Luke Littler Misses the Cut, and Nobody in Darts Is Ready For It

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Luke Littler won’t be heading to Minehead for November’s Players Championship Finals. After 34 Players Championship events in 2026, the 64-player field for the Finals is officially set, and while plenty of quality players are in, some seriously big names are out.

The Field Is Set, But Who’s Playing For Keeps?

Sixty-four players are set to compete in Minehead, and make no mistake, there’s still a ton on the line before the big one, the PDC World Championship, kicks off in December. You’ve got guys like Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, and Michael Smith all ready to light up the oche. Imagine the drama, the pressure, it’s all building. Every single dart thrown in Minehead is going to matter, especially with the World Championship looming just weeks later. The grind of 34 events has led to this, and these 64 players absolutely earned their spot.

Major Names On The Sidelines

But man, the list of non-qualifiers is just brutal, and it’s not *just* Littler. We’re talking Nathan Aspinall, Josh Rock, Ricardo Pietreczko, and absolute legends like Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright. Ryan Joyce, Ricky Evans, and Dimitri Van den Bergh are also on that list. This isn’t just a few minor upsets; this is a serious shake-up, leaving some of the biggest names and crowd favorites on the sidelines. It’s a stark reminder of how brutal and competitive the PDC circuit truly is. You have to be on your game for all 34 events, or you’re out.

So, get ready for Minehead, because even with these surprising absences, the Players Championship Finals are going to be wild. The 64 players who made it are fighting for more than just a trophy; they’re setting the stage for the PDC World Championship right around the corner in December. It’s gonna be epic!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.