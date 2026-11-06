Whit Weeks Is Officially Out For Alabama, And LSU Fans Should Be Worried

Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

LSU football star linebacker Whit Weeks is officially out for Saturday’s showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to college football insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. This is a massive blow for a Tigers team facing what’s been called a “must-win” game.

The Lingering Injury That Won’t Quit

Weeks has been battling a leg fracture he suffered back on September 26 during LSU’s 35-6 win over Texas A&M. He’s already missed the last four games, and despite getting an extra recovery week with the Tigers’ bye this past weekend, the senior just isn’t ready. Zenitz, who broke the news on X, cited sources saying there was “hope” Weeks could return for this marquee matchup, but it sounds like the recovery process simply isn’t complete. That hope is now gone, and it leaves a huge hole in the defense.

A Pivotal Player on the Sidelines

When he was healthy, Weeks was a beast, racking up 23 tackles in just four games this season. He’s a defensive star, the kind of player you need on the field for a game of this magnitude. While you could argue that head coach Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff don’t want to rush a pivotal player back and risk re-injury, the timing for this “must-win” Alabama game couldn’t be worse. Losing a guy who impacts the game like Weeks does, especially in a rivalry game, changes everything on that defensive side of the ball.

The Tigers will have to find a way to navigate a tough Alabama offense without one of their key playmakers. The next chance for Weeks to make his return to action will be on November 14 against the Texas Longhorns. Until then, LSU’s defense will need to step up big time if they want to get past the Crimson Tide this weekend.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.