The One-Two Punch From Nixon and Lloyd That Rocked Green Bay's Sunday Outlook

New England Patriots logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Packers fans got hit with a double whammy today, as cornerback Keisean Nixon took a massive step back and running back MarShawn Lloyd suddenly landed on the injury report. This isn’t what any team wants to see heading into a Sunday clash against the New England Patriots, especially when practice reports are meant to show progress, not regression. What looked like a relatively clear injury slate on Wednesday got murky fast inside the Don Hutson Center.

Backfield Bruises: Lloyd’s Sudden Appearance

Let’s start with the backfield, where MarShawn Lloyd’s name popped up out of nowhere. After being a full go in practice on Wednesday, Lloyd was listed as a “limited participant” today with a knee injury. It could mean he dropped out of practice, which is never a good sign. The good news, if there is any, is that Green Bay’s running back room has been pretty healthy, even scratching Kaleb Johnson when everyone is available. That depth might mean the team won’t need to make a roster move if Lloyd can’t suit up against the Patriots. Still, a new knee issue for a young back is definitely a concern. Also on the limited list for running backs was Chris Brooks, who is dealing with an ankle issue, though his IR window has opened.

Secondary Scramble: Nixon Goes DNP

The really tough news came from the secondary. Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who was already a game-time decision last week with a groin injury, moved in the wrong direction today. He went from being a limited participant on Wednesday to a full-on non-participant on Thursday. That’s a huge downgrade and throws his status for Sunday into serious doubt. If Nixon can’t go, it looks like Carrington Valentine would be the guy to step in, a role he’s filled before when outside cornerback reps opened up, taking over for Brandon Cisse. Beyond Nixon, the non-participant list grew, including tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee), and linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin). Coach Matt LaFleur did clarify that Rhyan won’t be headed to injured reserve, which is at least a small win. Other limited participants on Thursday were receiver Christian Watson (rib), left guard Aaron Banks (knee), and edge defender Micah Parsons (knee, with his PUP window opened).

New England’s Own Hurdles

Of course, the Packers aren’t the only ones dealing with injuries. The Patriots got some bad news themselves today. Slot defender Marcus Jones was added to their injury report with a foot issue and was a non-participant. They also had running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), and tight end Hunter Henry (foot) all sitting out practice. So while Green Bay has its issues, the Patriots certainly aren’t coming into Sunday completely unscathed. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Packers’ official game statuses tomorrow; that’s when we’ll really know who’s in and who’s out for the big game on Sunday.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.