Jake Haener Cut Twice in One Year: Is a Practice Squad His Only Path?

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The New York Giants just waived former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jake Haener on November 5, making it the second time this year he’s been let go from an NFL roster. This move, reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, comes in Week 9, right before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, putting Haener’s immediate future in the league in serious question.

From Husky Standout to NFL Wanderer

Haener’s journey has been a wild one for a player drafted so recently. He kicked off his pro career as a fourth-round pick for the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft, sticking in the Big Easy for three seasons. During his time there, he made only one start, a pretty unremarkable stretch for a guy who was a first-team All-Mountain West player in college, rocking it for both the Washington Huskies and the Fresno State Bulldogs. After his Saints run, Haener landed with the Chiefs, signing on February 2 this year, but their partnership was short-lived. Kansas City waived him shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft on May 4.

What’s Next for the Journeyman QB?

So, what happens now for Jake Haener? After being cut by two different teams in one calendar year, it’s tough. Experts are saying he should have no trouble finding a spot on a practice squad for a quarterback-needy franchise as the second half of the regular season heats up. But let’s be real, expecting him to actually step onto the field this year is probably a pipe dream. It looks like it’s back to the grind, hoping to catch on somewhere and prove he still belongs.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.