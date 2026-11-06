Is Jahmyr Gibbs On Track For OPOY? His 153-Yard Day Against The Vikings Says YES.

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Jahmyr Gibbs absolutely shredded the Minnesota Vikings’ league-best defense for a monstrous 153 yards on 23 carries, fueling the Detroit Lions to a hard-fought 19-15 victory on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. This was the heavyweight tilt everyone expected, with Detroit’s high-powered offense battling Minnesota’s stout defense, and the Lions found a way to win it. ESPN’s post-game breakdown highlighted Gibbs’ unbelievable ground game and quarterback Jared Goff’s gritty, if imperfect, showing.

Gibbs Is Hitting Another Gear, And It’s Straight Up Scary

Let’s just be real for a second: Is Jahmyr Gibbs on track to win AP Offensive Player of the Year? ESPN thinks “he should be.” And after Sunday, how could you argue? This dude was already having a sensational season, but to go for 153 yards on 23 carries against the *league-best* Vikings defense? That’s just wild. He is shouldering a significantly bigger load than he has in his three previous seasons, and he just led the Lions to a massive win over a previously undefeated division rival. The guy is spectacular, no other way to say it. The only thing to watch now is that workload, because he is on pace for around 470 touches this season. That’s a lot of wear and tear, but right now, he is making it count.

Goff Faced A Storm, But Delivered When It Counted

While Gibbs was putting on a clinic, Jared Goff was getting absolutely hammered. The Vikings blitzed him on a career-high 83 percent of his dropbacks! Can you even imagine that pressure? In the first half alone, they blitzed him on 90 percent of his snaps, leading to three sacks. Yeah, that’s rough. But here’s the thing: Goff limited his mistakes against that blitz in the second half. He went 5-for-6 passing for 50 yards and tossed a touchdown. That’s clutch under crazy duress, even if the overall stat line wasn’t flashy. It shows a guy who can adjust and deliver when the game is on the line.

The Lions are now sitting at 2-0 after two brutal NFC North clashes, and the momentum is real. Next up, they hit the road to Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla., this Sunday, Nov. 8. They will be taking on the Miami Dolphins, who are struggling at 1-6. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Can they keep this train rolling and prove they’re a true contender? You bet your cleats they’ll try!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.