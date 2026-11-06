Ravens Rookie QB Joe Fagnano's First Start Against That Jaguars Defense: Nobody Is Ready For It

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Thursday Night Football is kicking off Week 9 with a serious AFC showdown, and the Baltimore Ravens are throwing rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano into the fire for his first career start. This is happening despite the team just adding veteran Jacoby Brissett, which really tells you where things are at for a Ravens squad desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Talk about high stakes for a debut!

Fagnano’s Trial By Fire Against a Turnover Machine

This isn’t just any first start for Fagnano, folks. He’s stepping onto the field against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has been absolutely relentless all season. They’ve already snagged nine interceptions through just seven games, proving they’re a legitimate turnover-creating machine. Imagine that pressure on a rookie making his first start! We got a tiny glimpse of Fagnano in Week 8, where he went 10 of 21 for just 91 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in a 36-10 loss at the Bills. His 40.0 passer rating from that one game is something he’ll definitely want to improve on tonight. The Jaguars’ defense, while allowing 253.9 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-most in the NFL, also boasts 15 sacks. Can Fagnano handle the pressure?

Jaguars’ Offensive Power and Unstoppable Run D

On the other side, the Jacksonville offense is rolling, especially behind Trevor Lawrence. This guy has been balling out, throwing for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just four interceptions in seven games. He’s completing 65.7 percent of his passes and rocking a 112.6 passer rating. Oh, and did you see him in Week 8? He absolutely shredded the Colts defense, going 10 of 14 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a dominant 42-7 win. The Ravens’ defense allows 228.3 passing yards per game and has 17 sacks on the season, so they’ll need to figure out how to put pressure on Lawrence, who’s been sacked 13 times himself this year.

But it’s not just the passing game for the Jags. Their run defense is legitimately stout, allowing a league-best 77.4 rushing yards per game. This is huge when they’re facing the Ravens’ leading rusher, Derrick Henry, who has pounded out 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He even had 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in their Week 8 loss to the Bills. The Jags’ ability to shut down the run could put even more weight on Fagnano’s shoulders.

This game is massive for both teams. The Jaguars have a real chance to strengthen their grip in the AFC with a road win, while the Ravens are fighting tooth and nail to stop that losing skid. What a test for the rookie, and what a game to look forward to as Week 9 officially gets underway!

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.