Brandon Aiyuk Is Reporting to the 49ers Friday, And Everyone Is Asking Why *Now*?

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Brandon Aiyuk is actually planning to return to the San Francisco 49ers this Friday, ending a yearslong split from the team that had everyone wondering if he’d ever step on that field again. This news hit like a shockwave, especially after all the drama.

The Unthinkable Turnaround No One Expected

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the stunner to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He told Schefter directly, “We will be there tomorrow at 3pm to meet with the team at the facility. We will put our best foot forward and go from there.” Think about that. *Tomorrow*. After all this time. Rosenhaus also made sure to stress that Aiyuk is healthy and totally “ready to get back on the field.” He’s been out of action in the NFL since October 2024, so “ready to get back” feels like an understatement.

A Contract Saga That Just Got Wild

Aiyuk is still under contract with the 49ers through the 2028 season. That’s a long time to be away and still be tied to a team. The kicker? For the past year, Aiyuk has been all over social media, repeatedly calling for the 49ers to release him from that very contract. You can imagine the tension there. So, to go from demanding a release to showing up at the facility this Friday is a wild twist no one saw coming. What changed? And what’s going to happen when he walks back through those doors? We are all waiting to see what unfolds.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.