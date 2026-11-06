Trayvis Hunter Explodes for 2 TDs, 100+ Yards, and His Coach Says He's ‘Just As Good As Travis' as a Freshman

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Travis Hunter just watched his younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, put on a show stopping performance in high school, racking up over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Effingham County High School’s 42-21 victory against Grovetown. The two-way star for the Jacksonville Jaguars took advantage of his Week 7 bye to cheer on his sibling in Georgia, and from the looks of it, Trayvis might be a legit superstar in the making himself.

Another Hunter Brother Ready to Dominate?

Trayvis, a junior receiver who stands 5-foot-7, isn’t just putting up big numbers, he’s already drawing attention from colleges. We’re talking scholarship offers from Georgia Southern and Georgia State, per the Savannah Morning News. This kid is electric. Back in 2024, Collins Hill High School head coach Drew Swick, who coached both Hunter brothers, couldn’t stop raving about Trayvis during an interview with DNVR Sports. Swick called him an “unbelievable athlete” who also plays corner, safety, and handles returning duties. The coach’s quote is wild: “[Trayvis will] be a little bit shorter than Travis. He’s a slot receiver and also plays corner and safety for us and also does returning. He’s an unbelievable athlete, you talk to him he wants to be his own person. He’s just as good as Travis as a freshman, we didn’t have him start as a freshman like Travis but if we didn’t have as much skill as we’ve got he probably would be up there and able to start earlier. He’s an unbelievable kid with high academics and is well-respected in the building and the community.” Think about that for a second. “Just as good as Travis as a freshman.” That’s high praise.

Big Brother Travis Making His Mark in the NFL

And talk about setting a high bar. His older brother, Travis Hunter, has transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars into a Super Bowl contender, leading them to an early AFC South lead. The man was a 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and was the first player since NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson to play both offense and defense in college. This guy is a game-wrecker. In his second season, Travis has really stepped up his defensive play, grabbing a pair of interceptions before the Jaguars’ bye week. It’s clear the talent runs deep in this family.

The Jaguars are gearing up to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. They’re looking to improve their record to 6-2, and with Baltimore starting their third-string quarterback, Travis Hunter will have another prime opportunity to force some turnovers and show the league why Jacksonville is for real. Keep an eye on those Hunter brothers, because it looks like we’re just seeing the beginning of their story.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.