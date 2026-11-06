80 Darts Players Are Already Locked In For the 2027 World Championship, and the Scramble For What's Left Is Wild

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The 2027 PDC World Championship is still months away, but the qualification battle is absolutely heating up, and we already know 80 of the 128 players heading to London’s Alexandra Palace this Winter! This isn’t just another tournament, folks. This is the biggest event of the year in darts, the one every single player dreams of, and the field is starting to really take shape.

The Road to Ally Pally: How It All Works

Look, the darts season kicks off big with the World Series of Darts Finals in September, but every single throw from then until December is all about one thing: getting to that World Championship. Players need their form to peak at Alexandra Palace, and the competition to get there is insane. You’ve got 128 spots, right? And those spots are filled through three main routes, which is where things get interesting. We’re talking about the top 40 from the PDC Order of Merit, another 40 from the ProTour Order of Merit who haven’t already snagged a spot, and then a hefty 48 International Qualifiers. It’s a grind, a total marathon, but the payoff is massive.

Who’s Locked In Already? The Big Names and Surprises

Eighty players are officially in, and these aren’t just any names. The top 40 from the PDC Order of Merit are safe, even though their rankings can still shift a bit. We’re talking about absolute legends like Luke Littler, Gian van Veen, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, and the icon himself, Michael van Gerwen, who are all already punched their tickets. Stephen Bunting, Gary Anderson, and Peter Wright are also on that list, bringing some serious firepower to London.

Then you’ve got the 40 from the ProTour Order of Merit, and this is where some real talent shines through, guys who might not be top 40 on the main merit list but are absolute beasts on the ProTour circuit. Cristo Reyes leads that pack, with players like Sebastian Bialecki, Kim Huybrechts, and Beau Greaves also safely qualified. Even Raymond van Barneveld is on that list, showing that experience still counts for a lot in this game. These players are all confirmed, their spots secured, and now they can really focus on getting themselves dialed in for December.

The International Scramble is ON!

Now, the final 48 spots are coming from the International Qualifiers, and this is where the real drama unfolds for a lot of players. We’ve got routes like the PDC World Youth Champion, the PDC Development Tour, and the PDC Challenge Tour, plus a spot for the PDC Women’s World Matchplay winner. What’s wild is that some players are set to qualify through multiple routes, like Jurjen van der Velde, who made it via the ProTour Order of Merit AND the PDC Development Tour, which opens up extra spots for other hopefuls! Same deal with Sebastian Bialecki, Joe Hunt, and Tommy Morris. It means the race for those additional spots is going to be fierce, and every single throw from here on out is going to count for those looking to grab one of the remaining spots.

With 80 spots already claimed, the pressure is cranked WAY up for those still fighting for a place at Alexandra Palace. Every single dart from here on out matters, and you can bet we’ll be watching every throw as the rest of the 128-player field fills out. This Winter in London is gonna be absolutely epic!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.