Denzel Boston's Calf Is Back and Cleveland Is Already Holding Its Breath For Week 9

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Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is dealing with a calf issue that has limited him in practice, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming Week 9. The talented receiver was officially listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, November 5.

Back-to-Back Limitations Spark Concern

This isn’t just a one-off practice restriction for Boston. He has now posted back-to-back limited practice sessions this week as he works through the calf injury. That kind of consistent limitation is never what you want to see, especially heading into the thick of the season. It signals that this isn’t just a minor tweak, but something that is keeping him from full participation.

What This Means For Cleveland’s Offense

Despite the consecutive limited practices, there’s still a good chance Boston suits up for Week 9. If he is active, he’s likely to see a handful of targets. For those of you playing fantasy, Boston could slot in as a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver, but his usage might be capped depending on how that calf feels. It’s a tricky situation that Cleveland’s offensive coordinator will have to manage carefully.

The Browns need all their weapons on the field, and Boston’s calf is now a major storyline to watch heading into Sunday. Will he be 100%? Will he be limited even if active? Keep an eye on the injury report right up until game time.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.