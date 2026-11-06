Grand Slam of Darts Field Expands to 48: Why The Competition Is About To Explode

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The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton is shaping up to be absolutely wild, with the qualifying field officially expanding from 32 to a massive 48 players this year. This means way more talent is getting a shot, and the competition is already heating up with names like Luke Littler and Luke Humphries headlining the early qualifiers.

More Darts, More Drama

Get ready for a serious dose of darts action, because the PDC isn’t messing around. Upping the field by 16 players for the Grand Slam means we’re going to see a wider array of talent hit the stage in mid-November. It’s a huge opportunity for some rising stars and a bigger challenge for the established pros. You know this is going to make every match even more intense, with more dreams on the line.

Who’s In So Far?

As of November 5th, the list of qualified players is already looking stacked. We’ve got the big names everyone expects: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, and Nathan Aspinall all locked in via TV Event Finals. But it’s not just the usual suspects. Young guns like Beau Greaves and Cam Crabtree are in through the World Youth Championship Finals, and we’re seeing international talent like Paolo Nebrida (Asian Championship) and Adam Sevada (North American Championship) stepping up too. Plus, a whole slew of players like Josh Rock, Rob Cross, and Jonny Clayton have punched their tickets through ET or PC Event wins. Lisa Ashton and Beau Greaves are representing from the Women’s series and Matchplay events, which is awesome to see.

The Road to Wolverhampton

With the event kicking off in mid-November and more qualifiers still to be decided, including ten Tour Card Holder spots and a PDCNB Championship winner, this field is only going to get deeper. Keep an eye out, because every week brings us closer to a truly epic Grand Slam!

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.