The Ravens Are Rolling Out a College Kid at QB, and Nobody in the NFL Is Ready For It

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Talk about a short week nightmare! The Baltimore Ravens are throwing UConn’s Joey Fagnano onto the field as their starting quarterback tonight. Yeah, you read that right: a third-stringer, on a short week, because a trade for Jacoby Brissett won’t even process until the weekend. It’s an absolute gut punch for first-year head coach Jesse Minter before the game even kicks off.

Baltimore’s QB Room Is a Horror Show

Lamar Jackson is already sidelined with a busted thumb, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Tyler Huntley has season-ending turf toe. This is why the Ravens went out and traded for Brissett, but because it’s Thursday Night Football, he’s stuck on the sidelines. So, from UConn to the bright lights of TNF, Fagnano, pronounced Fin-YAWN-oh, is going from the third-string to the starter. Man, that is a tough break for Baltimore, and you just know everyone is going to be watching to see how this unfolds.

Meanwhile, The Jaguars Are Straight Up Balling

On the other side of the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking like a bonafide Super Bowl contender. They’re sitting pretty at 5-2, and their offense is as exciting as anything you’ll see in the league right now. Trevor Lawrence isn’t just playing well, he’s playing like an MVP candidate, carving up defenses every single week. And don’t sleep on their defense either, which is seriously underrated. Guys like Travis Hunter, Travon Walker, and Josh Hines-Allen are making plays and shutting down opponents. They’re a complete team, and they are coming into this game hot.

So, while we’re all still trying to get over our own Seahawks’ tough loss to the Chicago Bears, we get to witness some NFL chaos tonight. Can Jesse Minter and a college kid QB pull off the unthinkable against a legitimate Super Bowl contender? Or will Lawrence and the Jags roll all over a battered Ravens squad? This game is going to be wild, no matter what happens.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.