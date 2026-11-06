Iowa's Boston Everitt Is a Ray Guy Contender and Nobody in the Big Ten Is Ready For It

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Iowa’s second-year punter Boston Everitt was officially named to the 2026 Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List, and if you’ve been watching the No. 20 Hawkeyes this season, you know this dude deserves every bit of the recognition. The Augusta Sports Council handed down the news on Thursday, right as Iowa enters the final month of the 2026-27 regular season with a solid 6-2 record, 3-2 in the Big Ten.

Everitt’s Boot Is a Game-Changer

Let’s talk numbers, because Everitt is absolutely putting on a clinic out there. Through his first eight games as a Hawkeye, he is averaging 43.7 yards on 36 punts. That’s not just good, it’s good enough to rank No. 37 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten for punting average. But it’s not just distance, it’s precision. Everitt, who hails all the way from New Hope, Australia, has pinned an incredible 21 punts inside the 20-yard line, including a mind-boggling four in a single game against Iowa State. That’s field position you dream of. He’s forced 13 fair catches, completely neutralizing return threats, and he’s uncorked seven punts 50 yards or further. His personal best? A monster 60-yard kick that came at Minnesota. This guy is a weapon.

A Legacy of Leg Strength for Iowa

The Ray Guy Award, which got its start in 2000, is basically the Heisman for punters. It honors College and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend Ray Guy himself, and it’s given to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Iowa has some serious history here, too. Former Hawkeye standout Tory Taylor actually won the prestigious award in 2023, and Ryan Donahue was a finalist way back in 2010. So Everitt isn’t just a flash in the pan; he is following in the footsteps of Hawkeye greats. The top three finalists for the 2026 award are set to be announced on November 22. A national voting body, featuring Football Bowl Subdivision sports information directors, media reps, and even previous Ray Guy Award winners, will pick those finalists. After that, they’ll cast their final ballots to decide who truly is the nation’s best punter.

Everitt and the Hawkeyes are locked into the final month of the regular season, battling for a College Football Playoff berth. They hit the road this Saturday, November 7, heading to the new Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., to face the Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern also sits at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, so this is going to be a massive game. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, and you can catch all the action on Fox. You don’t want to miss it!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.