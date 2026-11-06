Kansas City's 5-2 Start Just Got Scarier: A New Weapon for Patrick Mahomes?

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The NFL trade deadline is hitting fast, barreling down on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs are absolutely looking to make some noise before it slams shut. After that clock runs out, player contracts are locked in, no more trades, period.

Mahomes Needs Another Target, And Fast

This Chiefs team is hot right now, even after dropping a game. They’re sitting at 5-2 for the season, clearly making a run for the postseason. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell is out here dropping some serious trade ideas, calling out exactly what contenders need to go deep. For Kansas City, he sees a smart deal helping Patrick Mahomes, who could definitely use another great wide receiver to keep that offense humming. The Chiefs need more firepower on offense, it’s plain to see, and another top-tier wideout would be a game-changer for Mahomes.

Brian Thomas Jr. Is The Dream, But George Pickens Is The Real Deal

Barnwell’s “dream addition” for the Chiefs is star wideout Brian Thomas Jr. Can you imagine that? But he’s realistic, warning us that the Jacksonville Jaguars are probably not shipping him off to an AFC rival. So, who else is out there? Barnwell then pivots to George Pickens from the 3-5 Cowboys. Pickens is a free agent after this season, and it sounds like he’s “unlikely to be back on a long-term deal” in Dallas. That’s a huge sign right there.

Pickens would be a short-term fix for KC, sure, but the Chiefs don’t have anyone who can win on the outside like he can. Dallas might just move on with CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy, maybe even running more 12 or 21 personnel. If Kansas City plays their cards right in free agency, they could even snag a fourth- or fifth-round compensatory pick for Pickens next offseason. But let’s be real, more help at wideout would just make Mahomes even more explosive. And nobody wants to face that.

November 10th isn’t just another day on the calendar, folks. It’s the moment of truth for the Chiefs and their offense. Will they pull the trigger on a move that could supercharge Mahomes and cement their postseason run? We’ll know soon enough. It’s going to be wild.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.