The 4 PM ET Deadline That Could Make Patrick Mahomes Even More Explosive

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The clock is seriously ticking, people. The NFL trade deadline is roaring down on us this Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET, and once that buzzer sounds, it’s game over for player moves until next season. For a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who are sitting pretty at 5-2 and making a real run for the postseason even after dropping their last game, this deadline isn’t just a date, it’s a massive opportunity to amp up their already potent offense.

Mahomes Needs More Firepower, Says Barnwell

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell just dropped some trade ideas for teams truly gunning for a deep playoff push, and guess who’s front and center? Our guy Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Barnwell sees them needing a smart deal to give Mahomes another weapon. Let’s be real, the Chiefs could always use more help on offense, and giving Mahomes another star wide receiver could turn him from explosive to absolutely volcanic. Who wouldn’t want to see that?

Brian Thomas Jr. is a Dream, But Pickens Could Be the Play

Barnwell has a “dream addition” for the Chiefs at wideout: Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars. That would be insane, right? But he’s also quick to warn that the Jaguars probably wouldn’t deal him to an AFC rival. So, if Thomas Jr. is a no-go, who else is out there? Barnwell points to George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys. This one’s interesting, because Pickens is a free agent after this season, and it sounds like he’s not getting a long-term deal in Dallas.

Pickens could be a “short-term fix” for Kansas City, but here’s the kicker: the Chiefs reportedly don’t have anyone who can win on the outside like him. The Cowboys, who are sitting at 3-5, might actually be willing to move him, especially if they plan to roll with CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy and run more 12 or 21 personnel. Plus, Barnwell hints the Chiefs could even snag a fourth- or fifth-round compensatory pick for Pickens next offseason if they play free agency smart. That’s a win-win, short-term spark now, and future assets.

The bottom line is simple: adding another wideout could make Mahomes even more dangerous, and with the deadline looming, the Chiefs have to make their move. This Tuesday isn’t just another day, it’s the moment Kansas City decides how explosive they want to be come playoff time.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.