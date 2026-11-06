Sam Darnold Is Sidelined, And The NFC West Basement Is Calling

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Six Seattle Seahawks starters, including quarterback Sam Darnold, did not participate in Thursday’s practice, casting a huge shadow over a Week 9 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals where the loser could find themselves in the NFC West basement.

The Practice Report: A Sea of Red

This isn’t just one or two guys. We’re talking about a half dozen key players who were completely out. Sam Darnold, our signal-caller, didn’t hit the field. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, offensive tackle Charles Cross, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, and linebacker Derick Hall all sat out. That’s a brutal list, covering offense and defense, right down the spine of the team. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu also missed practice. You have to wonder what kind of game plan can even be put together when so many core pieces are missing.

Limited Returns and Some Good News

It wasn’t all bad news on the injury front, though we’ll take any silver lining we can get. Ernest Jones and Drew Lock were both limited in practice, so at least they were out there in some capacity. And here’s the kicker, some good news for the Emerald City: guard Anthony Bradford, safety Nick Emmanwori, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all full participants. Remember, these guys were limited just Wednesday, some for injury, some for load management. Having JSN back at full speed, especially with Shaheed sidelined, is massive for our offense.

Week 9: No Room for Error

This Sunday’s game against the Cardinals at Lumen Field isn’t just another notch on the schedule. With our defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in the mix, and the Los Angeles Rams playing the Washington Commanders in the early slot, the stakes are crystal clear. If the Rams win, the loser of our game against Arizona is staring directly into last place in the NFC West. We need every single one of our guys healthy and ready to go if we’re going to avoid that basement. All eyes are on Friday’s injury designations. We need some good news, Seattle!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.