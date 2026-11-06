Camilo Duran Dropped Two Goals in 30 Minutes and Celtic Fans Are Losing Their Minds

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Hope was in seriously short supply at Parkhead on Thursday. Celtic was staring down the barrel of a fourth straight Europa League defeat, trailing Besiktas 1-0 with an hour gone. The energy in the stands had to be absolutely drained, right? But then, manager Martin O’Neill made a double substitution that flipped the script faster than you can say “goal.”

The Instant Impact That Rocked Parkhead

O’Neill brought in Callum Osmand and Camilo Duran, pulling Sebastian Tounekti and James Forrest out wide. And get this: Osmand, the 20-year-old attacker, scored with his first touch just 43 seconds after hitting the pitch. Seriously, 43 seconds. That ball nestled right into the bottom corner of Alexander Nubel’s goal. Talk about an immediate spark! Suddenly, Celtic had a genuine threat behind the defense and Besiktas looked rattled. You just know that stadium erupted.

Then, on 77 minutes, O’Neill made another bold move. He pulled Kasper Hogh, who had another underwhelming performance, and shifted Duran right into the middle. This guy is the club’s record signing, but he has not scored in 16 of his 17 Celtic appearances since coming over from Bodo/Glimt in the summer. It was a risky call, but again, it paid off. Osmand, still buzzing from his own goal, threaded a delightful pass to Duran. The Colombian rounded Nubel and slotted it home, putting Celtic into the lead. Besiktas managed to level it with a fine strike from Orkun Kokcu, but Duran wasn’t done. Just two minutes later, he controlled Kieran Tierney’s scuffed shot and beat Nubel from close range, giving Celtic the final say and sending the home support into pure ecstasy. That late Duran double not only downed Besiktas, it secured Celtic’s first Europa League win of the season.

Duran to the Middle: The Numbers Don’t Lie

“Everything changed with the subs; Osmand coming on and Duran going through the middle,” former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov said on TNT Sports. “They freed up space for Nygren and Baur. It was a really positive 30 minutes.” Positive is an understatement. O’Neill himself couldn’t be more direct: “Osmand came on, first touch put the ball in the net and that’s really difficult, he can definitely score a goal. Duran has been fabulous for us all season no matter where he plays.”

And the numbers, they really tell the story here. The contrast between Celtic’s attack with Hogh leading the line versus Duran through the middle is stark. Hogh, the £11m Dane, battled for 77 minutes against Besiktas and didn’t register a single shot, managing just one touch in the opposition box. Duran, on the other hand, played just half an hour, scored two goals, took two shots, and had four touches in the Besiktas box. That’s efficiency, pure and simple.

When O’Neill was pressed on whether these were just “inspired substitutions” or if he should have started his best players, the Northern Irishman fired back: “I’m not standing up for myself, not at all. It was in design to do exactly what it did. We’ve played nine games in 25 days, some players needed a breather and you can get re-energised from coming on the field. I’m going to say that that was our plan and those players were going to come on the pitch at some point in the game.” Sounds like a manager who knows his team, even if he’s previously admitted to being unsure of his best starting eleven.

This win is a huge boost, snapping that losing streak and finally getting points on the board in the Europa League. The big question now is, what does O’Neill do next? With Duran proving what he can do in the middle and Hogh struggling to find the net, the manager might have just found a major solution to his “best team” puzzle.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.