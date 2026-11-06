Matthew Stafford's Elbow Tells You Why Ty Simpson Needs to Be QB2 NOW

Ty Simpson, the Rams’ thirteenth overall pick, has been a healthy scratch for eight straight weeks. That is a wild look for a guy picked that high, especially when everyone watched him look poised under pressure in preseason. For a player the consensus said needed development time, he kept the ball out of harm’s way during those exhibition games. But now, he is stuck as the emergency third quarterback, unable to hit the field unless both Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett get knocked out.

The Rookie’s Readiness and the Veteran’s Woes

Remember all the talk in the spring about the Rams shocking everyone by picking Simpson thirteenth overall? Their plan to futureproof the quarterback position started there, but it clearly didn’t stop with the draft. Simpson looked as ready as you possibly could during those exhibition games. Yet, with Stafford frequently icing an elbow injury that might explain his decline in play this season, you have to wonder what the holdup is. Simpson showed he could handle the spotlight, but he is still just dressing as an emergency third QB. He cannot step onto the field unless the two signal callers ahead of him are unavailable due to injury. That’s a brutal reality for a top-15 pick.

Stetson Bennett’s Looming Exit Opens the Door

Here’s the kicker: the Rams owe Stetson Bennett nothing. His contract wraps up at season’s end, and to keep him around, they would need to fork over more cash, which the team probably won’t do. It is really hard to believe Bennett is more capable or dependable than Simpson at this point. The smart money says Bennett is off to a team with a similar offensive scheme where he has a real shot at playing time. So if that separation is coming, why are the Rams delaying the inevitable? Why isn’t Simpson getting reps as the number two quarterback, backing up Stafford on game days right now?

The Rams have a plan for Ty Simpson’s development, we know that. But the details are super hazy, and honestly, the longer they wait, the more confusing it gets. Some whispers suggest they are holding out until their bye week, which comes after the next two games, to make a change. But seriously, Simpson will replace Bennett as the backup. It is just a matter of when. So why not right now? Every snap counts, and with Stafford’s elbow a clear concern, the future needs to start playing second fiddle ASAP.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.