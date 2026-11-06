The Graffiti That Saved Everton in 2022 and Why Frank Lampard's Return Is Everything

Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Frank Lampard is heading back to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday, and if you think it’s just another game, you are not paying attention to history. That connection between him and Evertonians, it was real, and it was the wild card that kept them in the Premier League back in 2022.

When Fans Decided the Manager

You want to talk about chaos? Nothing sums up the Farhad Moshiri era at Everton better than how a random vandal with a spray can ended up picking their manager. Seriously! Back in 2022, when it looked like Vítor Pereira was about to take over for Rafael Benítez, someone daubed “Pereira out, Lampard in” on a wall at Goodison Park. The Everton board saw the fan protests, got spooked, and went with Lampard instead. Look, his run ended 12 months later with the club deep in another relegation fight, but you can’t deny that initial spark was massive. Both Lampard and the club are clearly in better places now, and you know there is going to be some serious appreciation for him when he visits on Friday.

Grealish Out, Moyes Weighs In

Meanwhile, Everton has bigger problems on the field with Jack Grealish still out. Yep, he is absent again after another disciplinary breach. Manager David Moyes did say, “We will be working again with Jack soon,” but that does not help Everton right now. This is a crucial stretch, and not having a player of Grealish’s caliber available because of off-field issues is just brutal for any club trying to find its rhythm.

So, when Everton hosts Coventry City on Friday at 8pm GMT, all eyes will be on that touchline reception for Lampard and how Moyes’ side performs without Grealish. You just know this one is going to be packed with emotion.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Guardian.