Jacoby Brissett Got Benched by Arizona. Now He Has to Save the Ravens' 4-4 Season.

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The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals, and the plan is reportedly for him to start in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 16. This comes after both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are sidelined with injuries, leaving Baltimore in full scramble mode despite coming into the season with serious Super Bowl expectations.

From Undrafted Rookie to Veteran Savior

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is set to start Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the word is Brissett takes the reins next. Fagnano saw action in the team’s most recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, going 10-of-21 for 91 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Not exactly inspiring stuff, right? The Ravens are hurting, sitting at a disappointing 4-4 record, dead last in the AFC North after dropping three straight games. You’ve got talent like Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews on that offense, but everyone knows the quarterback play is the ultimate ceiling-setter for the rest of the season. And now, that responsibility falls to Brissett.

Arizona Benches Him, Baltimore Needs Him

Here’s the kicker, though: Brissett was just benched in the Cardinals’ overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Gardner Minshew II stepped in, orchestrating a comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit with touchdown passes to Tyler Allgeier, Trey McBride, and Michael Wilson. With Minshew and rookie Carson Beck also on the roster, Brissett suddenly became expendable in Arizona. It’s a wild turn for a player who was just riding the pine, now tasked with leading the Ravens back into the AFC playoff picture. Can he do it? The Ravens sure hope so. Their season, which looked so promising just weeks ago, might just depend on it.

Brissett’s first test with the Ravens is scheduled for November 16 against the Chargers. Get ready, because it’s going to be wild to see if a recently benched QB can ignite a Super Bowl hopeful that’s currently spiraling.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.