Mike Hughes Is Barely Playing, and the Lions Just Noticed

Detroit Lions logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The NFL trade deadline is practically on us, rolling up fast on November 10, and you know what that means. Teams are scrambling, trying to make those final deals before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff slams shut. The Detroit Lions are definitely in the mix, with ESPN’s Bill Barnwell floating some serious trade ideas just days out from the deadline. This isn’t just chatter, either, it’s about potentially shoring up their defense right now.

Detroit’s Defensive Hole and Holmes’s Playbook

Look, the Lions just took a huge hit on defense, losing linebacker Jack Campbell to a really bad injury. That’s a brutal blow, no doubt. But Barnwell thinks the team’s actually looking to boost *another* position to help out. General Manager Brad Holmes isn’t exactly famous for blowing the bank on expensive deals, which is why Barnwell’s idea for a bargain trade is so interesting. It fits Holmes’s style perfectly.

Why Mike Hughes is the Perfect Deadline Target

Barnwell’s calling out cornerback Mike Hughes as that bargain target. Remember him? Hughes was with a totally different version of the Lions back in 2022 before he jetted off to the Falcons in free agency. So yeah, he’s a familiar face who knows the team, even if it was a different squad then. He’s been a starter for most of his time in Atlanta, but things have shifted. After A.J. Terrell Jr. came back from injured reserve, Hughes got bumped to a reserve role, even playing a season-low eight defensive snaps in their recent loss to the Buccaneers. He might not be some huge, obvious upgrade for the Lions’ current options, but the guy is 29 years old and has been a reliable, low-end starter at corner for most of his career in Atlanta. This move wouldn’t break the bank for Detroit, which is exactly why Holmes might be all over it.

This is all going down super fast with the deadline hitting November 10. Will Holmes pull the trigger on a reunion? It could be the smart, low-cost move to shore up their defense when they desperately need it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.