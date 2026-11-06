The Broncos' D Is Hitting QBs Like a Freight Train, and Nobody in the AFC West Is Ready For It

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Forget what you think you know about sack numbers, because the Denver Broncos’ defense is racking up an absurd 144 quarterback pressures, a full 12 more than any other team in the league. That’s not just a lot of pressure, folks, that’s a relentless, unblockable wave coming at opposing QBs, forcing them to either ditch the ball in a hurry or get rocked.

Pressure Cooker: The Unseen Dominance of Denver’s D-Line

You might be looking at the sack totals and thinking “meh,” but the raw numbers tell a different story about this Broncos pass rush. They’ve put up 74 combined sacks and QB hits, which is 15 more than the next closest team. And if you’re talking about pure, punishing hits, they’ve got 51 quarterback hits, an 11-hit lead over second place. PFF has them as the top ranked pass rush, and they’ve got the best pass rush win rate. So why aren’t the sacks stacking up like crazy? It’s all about who they’ve been lining up against. This defense has gone toe-to-toe with some of the league’s most elusive signal-callers. We’re talking Patrick Mahomes twice, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, and Brock Purdy. Those guys combined have only taken 41 sacks all season. But when you look at the other three QBs Denver has faced, like Justin Herbert, Jacoby Brisset, and yeah, our guy Sam Darnold, those three have taken 59 sacks between them. That tells you everything you need to know about the quality of the competition.

Singleton’s Turnaround and Joseph’s Goal-Line Grit

It’s not just the D-line making noise, either. Linebacker Alex Singleton just got named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, which is a massive turnaround for him and the entire defense after Week 1. This guy has been balling out during the Broncos’ four-game win streak. Head Coach Vance Joseph isn’t surprised by Singleton’s consistency, saying, “that’s the league. When you’re playing well on defense, guys do get recognized. He’s been consistent for a long time. He had 175 tackles [three] years ago. No one talks about that. I’m not surprised he’s playing well again.” Joseph also gave some insight into their tough goal-line defense. “I think we just play. We don’t worry about where the ball’s put down. We just play. Those things we practice every single week. I’m not surprised that we’re good down there. We spent a bunch of time down there. It’s been our fourth year together. We have our four or five calls we love down there that we’re good at. So if we do it right, we expect to win.”

What’s Next: Stacking Sacks and a Shot at 7-2

Here’s the kicker: of the remaining eight quarterbacks on the Broncos’ schedule, four of them are in the Top 5 for sacks taken, and all but Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins are in the Top 10. You read that right. Those sack numbers are about to explode for this Broncos defense down the stretch. They’re heading on the road to face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in Week 9, with a real shot to hit 7-2 before their bye week. If they can keep this pass rush absolutely cooking, that 7-2 record is looking more like a prediction than a possibility.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.